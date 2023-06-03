CM lays foundation stone of new Gymkhana building

Rawalpindi:Punjab care taker Chief Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi performed foundation stone laying of the new building of Gymkhana Club, during his visit to Rawalpindi Thursday, says a press release. On the occasion, Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaqat Chatha briefed him about Gymkhana and other ongoing projects in the city, says a press release.

While briefing on issues of business community, Rawalpindi chamber of commerce and industry leader and former president. Sohail Altaf requested the Chief Minister that he should expedite work on several pending projects of Rawalpindi, like Ring Road, industrial zones along ring road, kutcharry Chowk flyover, signal free corridor from Karal chowk to motorway chowk, link road to RCCI industrial zone, land allocation for saddle club for Gymkhana, Nomination of businessmen on different provincial boards, additional land for graveyard, Safe city and formation of CPLC, Rawalpindi.

After lestning different complaints and report about the Rawalpindi city, he agreed to all the points and assured allocation of funds in the coming budget, formation of CPLC and inclusion of businessmen on different boards.