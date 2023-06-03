Two boys found dead

LAHORE:Two boys were found dead in different areas of the City here Friday. Body of a 15-year-old youth was recovered from a drain in the Shahdara area. A passerby spotted the body in Farkhabad drain and alerted Rescue 1122. A team reached the spot on information. It handed over the body to police after removing it from the sewerage. The victim has been identified as Waris Riaz. In another incident reported in Data Darbar, a teenage unidentified boy was found dead under suspicious circumstances. A passerby spotted the victim lying on a dumping site near Panahgah and alerted police. A police team shifted the victim to morgue.

3 commit suicides

Three incidents of suicide were reported in different parts of the provincial capital on Friday. The first case was reported in Sattokatla where a 22-year-old man Faisal Masood, frustrated over a personal issue, shot dead himself near Wapda Town roundabout. The other case was reported in Kot Lakhpat where a 17-year-old youth Mobeen Sadiq a resident of Nishter Colony claimed his life by jumping in front of a train. The third case was reported in Ichhra where a youth claimed his life by hanging himself with a ceiling fan.

Four burglars arrested

CIA Chung has arrested four members of a burglar gang on Friday. The arrested suspects were identified as Nasreen Bibi, Ansar Bibi, Ghulam Mustafa and Awais. The suspects would roam in the different areas as domestic workers and commit burglaries. Five million rupees cash, mobile phones and illegal weapons were recovered from their custody. They have confessed to committing several house thefts in different bids. The suspects are history sheeters and have been involved in bids in different parts of the city.

Bike thieves arrested

Lohari Gate police have arrested two members of a bike lifting gang on Friday. Three bikes, mobile phone and illegal weapons were recovered from the suspects identified as Hassam and Umar. The suspects would steal bikes and sell their spare parts. Meanwhile, Anti-Vehicle Lifting Staff (AVLS) arrested nine members of three gangs. The arrested suspects included Abdul Ghafoor, Mansha, Nadeem, Bilal and Shahid.