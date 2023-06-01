Home for ailing children opens

Islamabad: Pakistan-China compassionate home was officially inaugurated here for ailing children in Pakistan.This is a joint effort by the charity One Heart Sphere Charity Foundation (BOHS), Islamabad-based volunteer organisation China-Pakistan Youth Exchange Community (CPYEC), and Pakistani non-governmental organisation Step and Cure.This will provides free accommodation and treatment to children suffering from a variety of long-term mental and physical ailments in Islamabad. Their attendants would also be allowed to stay with them.

Li Yue, counselor of consular affairs at the Chinese embassy in Pakistan, highlighted the friendship between the two countries, according to Gwadar Pro, adding that Chinese charity organisations have played a great role in strengthening the people-to-people bond between the two countries.Qiu Xu, secretary-general of BOHS, Beijing-based, expected that the platform can gather more love and strength to serve the neediest.