Minister orders action against illegal parking sites

LAHORE:Local Government Minister Ibrahim Murad has said traffic and parking system in a City is indicative of discipline of its citizens. A strategic plan should be chalked out to organise the parking system in Lahore on the lines of developed countries.The minister said this while chairing a meeting to review parking facilities here Wednesday. Chief Executive Officer of Lahore Parking Company Bilal Feroze and other relevant officers participated in the meeting.

He directed that the board of directors of Lahore Parking Company should be completed at the earliest for important decision making regarding parking facilities in the City. Strict action should be taken against illegal parking sites which had been causing hurdle to smooth flow of traffic and loss to the national exchequer by non-depositing the revenue generated at these places, said the minister.

Ibrahim Murad directed work on different proposals for reorganising the parking system, including computerisation and outsourcing of the parking company. He ordered for holding an inquiry into the complaints of irregularities in the affairs of the Lahore Parking Company.

Taking notice of the five out of order computerised rotary machines used for parking in Lahore, the minister sought a report from the CEO of Lahore Parking Company on the causes for the breakdown of the machines.

The minister directed that the five parking machines of Lahore should be got repaired and made functional immediately and transparency should be ensured in the affairs of the parking company.

LDA issues notices to over 125 properties

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) teams carried out an operation, on the direction of Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa, to remove illegal constructions and encroachments from parking spaces on model roads of the city. LDA’s team of Town Planning Zone-II has issued notices to more than 125 commercial properties, offices and schools located on Main Boulevard Allama Iqbal Town for non-compliance of rules on Wednesday.

The teams also issued notices to more than 20 schools and 37 commercial properties in other localities in the provincial capital over violation of parking rules, encroachment on the parking space.

Owners and management of properties located on model roads were instructed to initiate rooftop gardening, installation of solar panels, plantation and take other environment-friendly measures.