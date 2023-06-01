Two women, eunuch assaulted

LAHORE:Two women and a eunuch were sexually assaulted in various parts of the City. A driver identified as Murtaza raped a young domestic worker in Defence B and left the house when her condition worsened. In another incident, a 13-year-old girl was raped by one Ali Hussain in the Harbanspura area.

A eunuch Adnan alias Anmol was alone in his Raiwind house when Rana Abbas and Bilal entered the house and sexually assaulted him. A man identified as Rashid went to the house of his friend Zubair in the Shalimar area and tried to sexually assault his wife.

Man found dead

A 26-year-old man was found dead in the Batapur area on Wednesday. The identity of the victim was yet to be made. The police sifted the body to the morgue. Meanwhile, A 38-year-old man was found dead in a house in the limits of Nishtar Colony police on Wednesday. The victim was identified as Farrukh Shahzad, a resident of Ashiana Road, Nishtar Colony.

The heirs alleged that Farrukh had a relationship with a woman named Sajda for two years. They believed that the woman had killed him by giving some poisonous substance.

7 dead in accidents

The Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 946 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, seven people died, whereas 1,047 were injured. Out of this, 580 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals.