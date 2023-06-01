KWSB vows to resolve Baldia’s water supply, drainage issues

The Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (KWSB) is taking steps to improve the water supply and drainage system across the city, including District Keamari’s Baldia Town, KWSB Chief Operating Officer Engr Asadullah Khan said on Wednesday.Khan said that while water availability in the country’s largest and most populous city is less than 50 per cent of the demand, the KWSB is using all resources to ensure equitable distribution of water to the residents.

He said that supplying water to the remote areas of the city, such as Baldia Town, is a difficult task. Providing better water supply and drainage facilities to the residents is one of the KWSB’s top priorities, he added.

He made these remarks during a meeting with the newly elected union committee chairmen of the Keamari district at the KWSB’s MD Secretariat near Karsaz. The meeting was also attended by Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Slums Liaqat Askani.Askani informed the KWSB official about the various problems of water supply and drainage in Baldia Town. He said that effective steps should be taken to solve all the problems. Khan then issued orders to the officers concerned, and assured the Pakistan Peoples Party leaders of immediate resolution of all the complaints related to water supply and drainage.

He said that by implementing the orders of the Sindh government, good steps are being taken to further improve the water supply and drainage system throughout the city, including Baldia Town.He also said that on the direction of CM Syed Murad Ali Shah and Local Government Minster Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, the KWSB is solving all the problems related to water supply and drainage on a priority basis. The water board wants the residents to not face any problem, he added.