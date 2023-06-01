Ecnec okays Rs69.4bn KP projects

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) on Wednesday approved the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rural Accessibility Project (KP-RAP) for multiple districts at an estimated cost of Rs 69.4 billion. Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar chaired the Ecnec meeting which approved a project of the government of AJK to be executed by the Power Development Organization, AJK, for the establishment of the 48MW Shounter Hydropower Project in Neelam Valley at an updated cost of Rs 14,985 million including FEC of Rs 12,736.90 million. The project is to be financed 85% from the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) and 15% of the cost will be met through the AJK ADP. The Ecnec also approved in principle a project of the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and GB for the establishment of regional grids of the Gilgit-Baltistan Phase-I in Astore, Gilgit, Hunza and Skardu Districts at a revised cost of Rs 17, 425.57 million with FEC of Rs 1,824.02 million subject to reconsideration of bidding, construction and engineering estimates by the Planning Ministry.

The Ecnec approved another project of the government of Gilgit-Baltistan to be executed by the W&P Department Gilgit-Baltistan 26 MW Shagharthang Hydropower Project in District Skardu at a revised cost of Rs 18,374.44 million including FEC of Rs.4461.03 million. A project namely the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rural Accessibility Project (KP-RAP) for multiple districts to be executed by the Communications and Works Department, Government of KP, was approved at a cost of Rs 69,400 million including foreign aid /loan of Rs 67,200 million to be provided by the WB and the local component funded by the KP government.

The repayment of the loan will be the responsibility of the KP government. The project envisages upgradation of rural accessibility to markets, education and health facilities through rehabilitation of the rural road network of 768.4 km.

The ECNEC noted the progress report submitted by the Planning Commission in meetings held with the government of Punjab and Sindh on the Greater Thal Canal Project (Phase-II) in Layyah, Bhakkar and Khushab Districts.