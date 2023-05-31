Cigarette firms flouting health laws

Islamabad: Its World No Tobacco Day however the local cigarette companies continue flouting the rules of the Ministry of Health with reward schemes on cigarette packs including cash prizes. Government institutions failed to implement the laws.

Another key area where health laws are being violated are smuggled cigarettes that have taken a lot of market share especially after recent unprecedented hike in FED in February this year. On the occasion of the World Anti-Tobacco Day, the local companies openly violating the laws and started free cigarette prize schemes to allure the youth towards smoking.

According to the details, the Anti-Tobacco Day is being observed today across the world, including Pakistan, with the aim of discouraging smoking. Pakistan currently has dozens of anti-smoking laws, but their implementation is almost non-existent.

According to the Ministry of Health Act Tobacco Advertisement Guideline 2009 and other laws, advertisement of cigarette packets is prohibited and any company using free cigarette scheme, reward scheme, cash prizes, picture of any animal or human for sale of cigarettes is prohibited.