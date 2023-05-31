Two killed for ‘honour’ in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: A young girl and boy were killed in the Taraki area of Pulrah in the early hours of Tuesday, police officials said. According to the FIR lodged with the Pulrah Police Station, the 15-year-old girl and the 15-year-old boy were present at the home of Gul Shahzad. A family member, Mohammad Shoaib, got infuriated after he saw both of them in a single room and attacked them with batons, leaving both of them dead on the spot.