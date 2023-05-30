 
Talks or polls

May 30, 2023

Instead of trying to suppress their opponents, the government should consider the opinions of the general public and either call for early elections or work with the PTI leadership to address the issues at hand.

Unfortunately, government representatives are resorting to blaming the judiciary for favouring certain political figures. It is crucial to engage in constructive dialogue to resolve the ongoing political instability.

Muhammad Azwar

Rajanpur