Zero tolerance

I am writing to express my deep concern about the increasing number of street crimes in Karachi. It is disheartening to see that the streets of our beloved city are no longer safe as incidents of snatching, robbery and extortion are becoming increasingly common. There is a constant state of fear, as criminals roam freely on the streets, targeting innocent people and depriving them of their hard-earned possessions. This not only affects the financial well-being of the victims but also leaves them traumatized and fearful of going out on the streets.

I urge the authorities to take immediate action by increasing the presence of law-enforcement agencies in the city and installing surveillance cameras to monitor the streets. Moreover, the community should also come together to support each other and report any suspicious activity to the authorities.

Niamat Ullah

Karachi