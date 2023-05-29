Problem schools

The condition of most government schools in Pakistan is extremely poor, with inadequate infrastructure, insufficient teaching staff and outdated curricula. The low literacy rate in Pakistan is a clear indication of the failure of our government to provide quality education to its citizens.

Moreover, corruption and nepotism have become rampant, with teaching positions being granted on the basis of political affiliations rather than merit. We need to invest in our schools, provide them with the necessary resources and facilities and ensure that qualified teachers are hired on merit.

Ayila Manzoor

Lahore