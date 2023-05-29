Problem schools

The condition of most government schools in Pakistan is extremely poor, with inadequate infrastructure, insufficient teaching staff and outdated curricula. The low literacy rate in Pakistan is a clear indication of the failure of our government to provide quality education to its citizens.
Moreover, corruption and nepotism have become rampant, with teaching positions being granted on the basis of political affiliations rather than merit. We need to invest in our schools, provide them with the necessary resources and facilities and ensure that qualified teachers are hired on merit.
Ayila Manzoor
Lahore
Many Pakistanis often express appreciation for certain despotic regimes, citing ‘growth and development’ during...
There has been a lot of unannounced electricity loadshedding in recent weeks. This is contrary to the government...
Empowering women is not just a moral obligation, but a critical need for any society that seeks to thrive and...
I am writing to express my appreciation for the remarkable advancements made in the field of AI technology. The latest...
This letter refers to the news story ‘Medical report shows use of alcohol, drugs by Imran: Patel’ . It can only be...
This letter refers to the article ‘Student strife’ by Aamir Ali Jamro. The writer did a good job of highlighting...