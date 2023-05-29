No decency

This letter refers to the news story ‘Medical report shows use of alcohol, drugs by Imran: Patel’ (May 27). It can only be called another new ‘low’ when the minister of health is disclosing the personal medical report of a former prime minister of Pakistan in a press conference. This is not only unethical but an utterly shameful act. Moral values are seemingly vanishing from our political elite’s conduct.

As if frequent audio and video leaks of politicians, judges and their families were not enough, now private medical information is also on the table. This was not a leak and many things are wrong with this. How can a health minister get hold of a person’s medical records who was in the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)? At the most it could have been submitted to the Ministry of Interior or Ministry of Justice for the sake of trial records.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton

Canada