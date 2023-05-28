3kg hashish seized, 2 held in Hangu

HANGU: The police claimed to have seized over 13 kilogram hashish and arrested two accused of an interprovincial gang of drug smugglers on Saturday. Taking action on a tip off, the party of Tall Police Station headed by Station House Officer Sawab Ali Khan barricaded the road near Jahazo Maidan. During thorough checking, the police recovered 13,260 grams hashish from Waheedullah and Muhammad Noor Wali Shah, residents of Bannu. The police said that the alleged drug smugglers were smuggling the narcotics to Bannu from Hangu via Tall but the timely action foiled their bid. The accused were later shifted to the Tall Police Station where cases were registered against them relevant sections of law.