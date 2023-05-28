Ban on any political party to be a bad omen: Siraj

LAHORE : Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has warned that the ban on any political party would not be a good omen for democracy, saying the elections were the only way forward to bring the country out of prevailing crises.

JI has always opposed the politics of vendetta and it is also not in favour of trial of political workers in military courts, he said while presiding over a meeting of the JI political committee at Mansoorah on Saturday. “We condemn the incidents of May 9. It was an attack on the state”, he added.

He said the US lobby in Pakistan was responsible for the derailment of dialogue among the political parties to develop a consensus on the date of elections. He said the region has long been serving as a battlefield among the international powers and the current circumstances in Pakistan was also linked to the fight for interests between the two powers. The divide in top judiciary, he said, was the most dangerous aspect of the present polarisation. He said the PTI’s slogan of “change and Madina like state” was the biggest lie. The PDM and the PPP, he added, also deceived the masses with different slogans. The troika, he said, failed to deliver and responsible for the economic, political and constitutional crises. The JI chief said the PDM and the PPP had taken out long-marches against inflation but they never talked about the issue after coming into power though the prices of basic need items went 100 times up in one year of their rule.

Haq said the three parties made the country a laughing stock in entire world. Their fight was centered at self-service and they hardly bothered about the problems of common man who was burning in the fire of inflation and lawlessness. He said only Islamic system could bring a real change and the JI was the only party which was struggling for it.