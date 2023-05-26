Teachers renew call for rights, welfare

Islamabad: The newly-elected body of the All Pakistan Professors and Lecturers Association (APPLA) met here on Thursday to address the challenges faced by college teachers across the country. Leaders from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan came together, recognising their shared interests, and committed to joint efforts aimed at enhancing the dignity and privileges of teachers while improving the quality of higher education for millions of underprivileged students in the country. The APPLA leadership presented a comprehensive charter of demands to the government, with the primary goal of establishing a uniform service structure for college teachers across Pakistan.