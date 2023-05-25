Khadijah Shah sent to jail

LAHORE: An Anti-terrorism court Wednesday ordered to send Khadijah Shah, an accused of attacking the corps commander’s house, to jail for seven days for an identification parade.
The police produced the accused before the terrorism court and sought permission for an identification parade. The court, while accepting police’s plea, ordered to present Shah again on May 30 after completion of the identification parade. The court also allowed Shah to meet her husband in the courtroom. Shah said being an asthma patient, she was having breathing problems in the prison van. Khadija had courted arrest Tuesday night.
