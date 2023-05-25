Irfan Qadir again appointed SAPM on accountability

Irfan Qadir. File photo

ISLAMABAD: Former attorney general and eminent jurist Irfan Qadir has been appointed Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) again. He will assume the assignment on Thursday (today).

Qadir will look after the affairs related to accountability. He has already worked as a SAPM with the incumbent government but had to step aside after he appeared before the Supreme Court as the counsel for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). Irfan Qadir had also served as a judge of the Lahore High Court and he is known for his staunch pleading against corruption and corrupt practices. Qadir will be availing the status of a state minister and he will have his office in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

His appointment at this juncture is viewed as a significant development in the wake of cases before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and related courts against Imran. His legal advice would be of paramount significance in the cases against the PTI chairman, the sources said.