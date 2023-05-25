Vawda terms Faiz Hameed NCA deal mastermind

ISLAMABAD: Former federal minister Faisal Vawda said Wednesday that former ISI chief Faiz Hameed was the mastermind of a £190 million settlement case.

“Everyone is being named in the case but one name has been forgotten i.e. Lt-Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed, who was the mastermind,” he said. “Faiz benefited the most and is involved in it.” Vawda was talking to the media after his appearance before the National Accountability Bureau to record his statement in NAB’s investigation into the £190 million NCA settlement.

The NAB summoned Faisal Vawda and Sheikh Rashid on Wednesday. Faisal Vawda appeared but Sheikh Rashid did not come. His lawyer submitted a written reply that there were more than 55 ministers in the cabinet and the record was with the government. If necessary, he will appear next time and answer the queries. Vawda said the NAB had asked detailed questions and he recorded his statement and signed it. He said the remnants of Faiz Hameed are still present in the Senate. He said that everyone should be held accountable, be it politicians or bureaucrats. The former minister said that he was a federal minister when this matter had taken place, adding a sealed envelope was shown in the cabinet meeting and it was dealt with quickly. In his written reply to the NAB, Sheikh Rashid’s lawyer said the police are at his residence, raiding to arrest him. “Sheikh Rashid’s life is in danger; he is at an unknown place from where he directed me to submit the written reply.”