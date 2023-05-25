80 PTI workers sent on judicial remand

MULTAN: Special Anti-Terrorism Court sent more than 80 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers to judicial remand for 14-days on Wednesday, court sources said. The Special ATC Judge Sadiq Masood Sabir granted 14-day judicial remand of the 80 PTI accused in case No. 868/23. The police presented the accused in the court to get a judicial remand for staging a protest in Multan Cantonment on May 9 by covering their faces. The identity of the accused is to be paraded in jail, court sources said.
