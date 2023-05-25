Plan to impart skills education during summer vacation

Rawalpindi:A seminar on technical education awareness programme for the students was organised here at Government Graduate College for Women, Satellite Town.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta was the chief guest at the seminar. Director Colleges, Prof. Sher Ahmad Satti, Principal of the college Dr Fatima Gul, Principal Divisional Public School Muhammad Yasin Mirza and others were also present on the occasion.

The commissioner while addressing the seminar said the programme of imparting skills and technical education to the student during summer vacation is a major initiative of the Punjab government.

The commissioner informed that he was a member of the committee formed in this regard and is aware of the importance of this programme. The programme would have constructive effects, he said adding, technical education training is a joint effort of different departments including ICI, SDD, HED and SED.

He advised the students not to waste their precious time during summer vacations and they should learn skills. In developed countries children are imparted technical education and given training during holidays, he added.

It is possible to eliminate unemployment through skill and technical education, the commissioner said. Technical training would be beneficial not only for the person getting education based on technical training but the entire family would benefit economically, he added. Earnest efforts are required to achieve the targets set to eliminate poverty and unemployment, he said.

The commissioner said that the role of the teachers is very important in attracting students so that they could get technical education. He informed me that soon this program would also be started in Divisional Public Schools. A ceremony would be held in honour of the students who would complete the program and prizes would be awarded, the commissioner said adding, “We all have to make this program a success as this is the program of all of us.”