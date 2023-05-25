Australia coach backs Warner ahead of Ashes

SYDNEY: Australia´s head coach Andrew McDonald on Wednesday backed under-pressure David Warner to play "a really significant part" in the Ashes starting next month in England.The 36-year-old opening batsman has been a mainstay of the Australian team since making his debut against New Zealand in 2011.

But the left-hander approaches the Ashes and World Test Championship final against India at The Oval with one century in his past 32 innings and a mediocre record in England. "We´re optimistic with what Dave´s got left," McDonald told SEN radio on Wednesday, addressing doubts about Warner´s immediate future on the side. "We´ve picked him in the squad and we feel that he´s going to play a really significant part in the Ashes and the World Test Championship final, and that´s why he´s on the plane. "We think he´s got some good games left in him."

While Warner made Australia´s 17-man squad for the first two Ashes Tests and the preceding WTC final, selectors have kept their options open beyond that. McDonald said that Warner was in "a good head space". "He´s an important part of that squad," McDonald said.