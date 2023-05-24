Under attack

The recent raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli forces is a distressing act that undermines religious freedom and peace. This sacred site holds deep spiritual and cultural value for Muslims worldwide. It serves as a symbol of unity and devotion and any aggression towards it is an affront to the entire Muslim community.
It is crucial for media outlets to accurately and responsibly report on these events. Media can play a pivotal role in shaping public opinion and fostering empathy and understanding. Let us denounce violence, support justice and stand in solidarity with the Palestinians and Muslims around the world.
Zainab Hussain
Karachi
