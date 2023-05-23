No country can develop if institutions not respected: Shujaat

LAHORE: President of Pakistan Muslim League-Q and former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has said that no country can develop without respect for institutions.

He said this in a meeting with a delegation of lawyers. Secretary Pakistan Muslim League Punjab Chaudhry Shafay Hussain was also present. A delegation of lawyers met former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain led by former vice president Supreme Court Bar Association Rana Naeem Sarwar. Other members included in delegation were former chief justice of Pakistan Sheikh Riaz Ahmed and former general secretary Supreme Court Bar Association Asad Manzoor Butt.

Chaudhry Shujaat appreciated the efforts of lawyers in Pakistan. The members of the delegation of lawyers condemned the incident of May 9 and spoke in strong words of condemnation to prevent the inciting politics. There is a need to maintain a relationship of harmony and respect, they said.

On this occasion, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that previous governments have been making big claims which have never been fulfilled, they have been talking about judicial reforms but not a single thing has been done. Therefore, the establishment of courts as soon as possible is very important for the welfare of the country.

On this occasion, former governor Chaudhry Sarwar welcomed the delegation of lawyers to the Muslim League House over the phone. He once again condemned the events of May 9 and emphasized on respect for the institutions. He said that the lawyers always played their key role to maintain the sanctity of the institutions. He said that in the past they gave lollipops to the people only on false claims, now there is a need for such a justice system from the subordinate courts. He said that sanctity and respect should be taken to the high court and the Supreme Court, more courts should be established, the appointment of new judges is necessary for speedy justice, justice will be ensured by the appointment of judges on merit, he added.