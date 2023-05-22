Shehbaz discusses political situation with Shujaat

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Muslim League–Quaid senior leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. — Online/File

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PMLQ) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain at his residence on Sunday and discussed with him the ongoing political and economic situation of the country.

Ch Shujaat appreciated the efforts of Shehbaz Sharif to improve the economic situation. Both leaders agreed that the people involved in the May 9 incidents should be punished.

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain and PMLQ Punjab General Secretary Chaudhry Shafay Hussain were also present. Separately, PM Shehbaz Sharif telephoned Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq and inquired about his well-being, here on Sunday.

JI Spokesperson Qaiser Sharif said the PM expressed gratitude over the Jamaat Ameer being safe and discussed the unrest in the country. He said Shehbaz Sharif told the JI Ameer that an investigation into the incident had also been ordered and those responsible for the suicide attack on his rally in Balochistan would be brought to justice. The JI Ameer said life and death were in the hands of Allah and added that his life was dedicated to serving Islam. He asked the PM that special attention should be given to establishing peace in Balochistan. Meanwhile, former member of Punjab Assembly Khawaja Salman Rafique called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Sunday. During the meeting, they discussed the overall political situation in the country.