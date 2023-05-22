Imran fears for his life

The chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, Imran Khan.— @PTIofficial

LAHORE: PTI Chairman Imran Khan has claimed the government wants to “bump him off” because it was scared of losing the election and, in the same vein, insisted there was an 80 per cent chance of his arrest in Islamabad on Tuesday.



During an interview with CNN, the former prime minister went on to say that there was still a threat to his life and recalled the assassination attempt on him last year. “I had predicted that a religious fanatic will be used to kill me like our governor was killed.”

PTI Chairman Imran Khan also claimed that there were 80 per cent chances of his arrest in Islamabad on Tuesday. “On Tuesday, I am to appear in Islamabad for bail and there are 80pc chances I will be arrested.” “Everything is being done to dismantle our democracy. So right now, over 10,000 workers have been arrested and my entire senior leadership is in jail.”

On his social account, Imran termed “completely false” the rumours regarding him that he got removed Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir from the post of DG ISI in 2019 because the then-spymaster wanted to investigate corruption cases involving Bushra Bibi. His denial followed the publication of a news story to the effect in foreign media.

According to Telegraph, “It was as ISI chief that he (Asim Munir) is reported to have first clashed with Imran Khan, who was then prime minister. Gen Munir is reported to have informed Khan he wanted to investigate allegations of corruption around his wife and her circle. Then, in June 2019, he was removed from his post only eight months into what was meant to be a three-year term.”

In a tweet, Imran said: “This is completely false. Neither did Gen Asim show me any proof of my wife’s corruption nor did I make him resign because of that.”

He also alleged that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was aligned with the army and was “dismantling the democratic system to keep me out”. “The way they have used the pretext of arson […] they have used that reaction after my arrest to dismantle the party,” he said and added that hundreds of women and children have been jailed. “They are now trying to try us in the military courts.”

Meanwhile, a delegation of Jamiat Ulema Pakistan, led by Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherani, visited the Zaman Park and held a meeting with Imran Khan. The JUP delegation condemned the arrest and victimization of political workers besides voicing serious concern over the “blatant violation” of the Constitution by the government.