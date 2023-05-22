Two more leaders quit PTI

PESHAWAR: The Jinnah House attack seems to be the last nail for the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), as more leaders are abandoning the party and condemning the incident.

On Sunday, PTI Karachi President Aftab Siddiqui announced to quit the PTI and retire from politics.

His decision comes in protest against the vandalism and violence on May 9 following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan.

Siddiqui, an MNA from NA-247 Karachi, expressed his disappointment with the party workers who damaged the public property and military installations nationwide.

In a tweet, Siddiqui condemned the violence and attacks on national monuments and Yadgar-e-Shahuda. Consequently, he decided to quit politics and resign from his position as a lawmaker and president of PTI Karachi chapter.

However, he expressed his commitment to serving the country individually by working for betterment of the people and contributing to the economy as a businessman.

Numerous PTI leaders and lawmakers, including Aamer Mehmood Kiani, Malik Amin Aslam, and Mahmood Moulvi, have already left the party, citing the attacks on public and defense installations during the protests as their reason for leaving. Earlier he had said, “The Sindh police have adopted an inhumane approach towards the people, resembling that of animals. The male police officers are committing violence against women, which is condemnable.” He said the police had taken the PTI women workers in custody.

“These are not just the mothers and sisters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf but also the mothers of the nation. Karachi is witnessing a dark chapter in history that has no parallel in the past. I salute the courage of my Karachi’s mothers, sisters, and daughters. We take pride to be Imran Khan’s tigers”.

However, on Sunday, he said as a peaceful citizen and a true patriot, the violence that took place in the events on May 9th and the attack on national monuments and Yadgar-e-Shahuda had stunned him and he condemned the same. Former MNA Usman Tarakai also quit the party over the countrywide violent protests.

Speaking at a press conference in Peshawar, Tarakai, who is the uncle of PTI leader and former KP minister Shahram Tarakai, alleged that former defence minister Pervez Khattak and National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser did not want him to join the party and play his role.

He said there was infighting in the PTI as well and Shahram Taraki and another party leader Atif Khan were at loggerheads.

Usman Tarakai said despite all opposition and other hurdles, he and his family stood by Imran Khan but the May 9 violent protests during which the state property and military installations were attacked and damaged left him shocked.

He expressed shock at the damage to the statue of Captain Karnal Sher Khan during the protests. “My family hails from Karnal Sher Khan village and I can no longer support the party [PTI],” he added.