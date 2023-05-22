Pak-China ties a role model for world, says CM

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on the eve of 72nd anniversary of Pakistan- China diplomatic relations visited the Chinese Consulate here Sunday.

Provincial Minister for Industries SM Tanvir, famous industrialist Gohar Ejaz and Mian Ahsan also accompanied him. Caretaker CM met with the Consul General of China Zhao Shiren and felicitated him on completion of 72 years of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations and also cut a cake.

The Chinese Consul General thanked the caretaker CM and expressed good wishes for him. Matters pertaining to the promotion of trade and economic relations came under discussion during the meeting. Caretaker CM while talking with the Chinese Consul General stated that Pakistan would benefit from the cooperation of China in agriculture, healthcare technology and education sectors. Mohsin Naqvi remarked that the new year of Pakistan-China relations would open further new avenues of cooperation in all sectors of life between the two countries.

Mohsin Naqvi outlined that Pakistan and China are standing shoulder to shoulder for a bright tomorrow and our relationship is a role model for the whole world, adding that Pakistan-China mutual trust is exemplary.

He highlighted that China's unflinching support in time of need speaks volumes of Pakistan- China friendship.

He underscored that China has proved to be our friend, a strong partner and a reliable neighbour. He stated that Pakistan heartily acknowledged the unique cooperation of China in the country’s progress. Mohsin Naqvi emphasised that the triumphs of China were a matter of pride for Pakistan and CPEC was proving to be a milestone in promoting regional contacts and cooperation between the two countries. The importance of Pakistan-China relations exceeded far before for regional stability and the Punjab government is thankful to the Chinese support and cooperation in various sectors. Caretaker CM remarked that the Punjab government was determined to enhance this exemplary friendship and cooperation with China. The Chinese Consul General on this occasion stated that Pakistan and China are highly reliable friends and we would continue all sorts of cooperation with the Punjab government in future as well. Reviews progress on cotton sowing across Punjab

Caretaker CM presided over a meeting at CM Office in which progress with regard to cotton sowing was reviewed. Mohsin Naqvi directed to attain cotton sowing and production targets under every circumstance.

It was decided during the meeting that farmers yielding more cotton production would be awarded cash prizes and the relevant staff would also be encouraged in achieving the requisite cotton sowing target. It was decided during the meeting that the cotton farmers should not face shortage of any essential item, including water, seeds and manure during cotton sowing.

Addressing the meeting, the CM underscored that we have to achieve the cotton sowing target and completely looking after cotton fields is essential as well. Mohsin Naqvi also ordered prevention of water theft incidents and assured the farmers of provision of water required for cotton fields. Mohsin Naqvi directed to undertake more effective action against those selling fake medicines and seeds across the province. The proposal to conduct crops survey through a satellite was reviewed.

He apprised that minimum cotton support price had been fixed at Rs8,500 adding that achieving cotton sowing target is our mission. Mohsin Naqvi outlined that the cotton field can prove to be an economic game changer for the province as well as for the farmers.

Famous industrialist and APTMA Leader Gohar Ejaz, Fawad Mukhtar, chief secretary, secretaries of agriculture, finance, irrigation and officials of agriculture department attended the meeting.

All divisional commissioners and agriculture experts attended the meeting via a video link.