PCB reconstitutes selection committee

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board has strengthened the national men's selection committee with three key appointments. This committee will be responsible for selecting players for the senior team, as well as the Shaheens and U19 sides.

The new selection committee includes Haroon Rashid as the chair, Hassan Cheema as the selection committee secretary and manager of analytics and team strategy for the national men's side, Mickey Arthur as the director of the national men's team, and Grant Bradburn as the head coach of the national men's team.

The first task of the selection committee is to announce the players for the fast and spin bowling camps in Lahore next month. Further details will be provided in due course.