MoU signed to launch mental health program in Gilgit Baltistan

KARACHI: Charter for Compassion (CFC) Pakistan has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rupani Foundation (RF) to collaborate on implementation of Mental Health Program “Ruhbaru - Compassionate Mental Well-being Services” in Gilgit Baltistan. The mental health program will be initially piloted in Hunza and Ghizer districts. Two experienced mental health counselors will be stationed in each district to provide vital counseling services to individuals facing mental health issues. A dedicated Tele-Helpline Portal/Client Application will offer assistance and support to those in need. The counselors will conduct awareness sessions in schools, colleges, and community spaces to educate the communities about mental health and help reduce stigma associated with seeking help.

The mental health program will also establish a referral mechanism for individuals requiring secondary and tertiary level treatment. This integrated system will ensure that patients receive the necessary care and support beyond the primary counseling stage.“We are thrilled to partner with Rupani Foundation to address the pressing issues of mental health in Gilgit Baltistan,” said Amin Hashwani President Charter for Compassion Pakistan.