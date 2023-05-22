Extreme measures

With due respect I want to draw the attention of the concerned authorities towards the problem of gas loadshedding in Karachi. Recently, the SSGC announced that the loadshedding of gas will be extended to 11 hours. Gas loadshedding has already been taking place from 11pm to 7am and will now also take place from 2pm to 5pm. Alternatives like gas cylinders are neither affordable nor safe.
People deal with this problem throughout winter and now they have to face it during the summer months as well. All us people can do is hope and pray that this spell of extreme loadshedding does not last for too long.
Sindhia Khan
Karachi
