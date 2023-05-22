Democracy in ruins

The proponents of democracy, especially politicians, are frequently seen violating the very essence of democracy themselves. Lack of tolerance, mismanagement, blame games, self-interest and corruption define most of our politicians. Their claims of being for democracy are completely contradicted by their actions and practices. Today, Pakistan is in a deplorable state and on the brink of default. Violations of the constitution are rampant and there are no signs of democracy.
The people’s condition is extremely miserable and the top institutions of the country seem to be in conflict with one another. The constitution is at stake as the government shows no intention of holding elections for the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies. The government is enjoying its stay in power and the one-time champions of democracy have violated every essence of the constitution. Their journey from the Charter of Democracy to the ruin of democracy has been heart-wrenching to witness.
Yasir Khan
Peshawar
