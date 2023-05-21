Early rains

I am writing this to draw attention towards the unexpected rainfall in May and to emphasize the need to fight climate change. The unexpected rainfall and change in weather patterns have caused significant disruptions. It has resulted in flooding, damages to homes and roads and affected transportation systems.

Climate scientists have already warned us that as the planet warms, there will be massive weather changes and heavy rainfall will become more frequent. It is crucial that we expedite efforts to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases and focus more on renewable sources.

Sohail Haider

Lahore