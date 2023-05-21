UAE to help reconstruct houses damaged in last year’s floods

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday met the ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al-Zaabi at the CM House . The UAE consul general in Karachi was also present on the occasion.

Murad and the UAE ambassador during the exchange of views agreed to work together to promote the bilateral ties between the two countries.

The UAE diplomat told the CM that the UAE government would assist the Sindh government in the reconstruction of the houses damaged in the devastating floods of last year.

Both sides agreed to expeditiously work to finalise the project to rebuild damaged homes in Sindh.

The ambassador said prospective investors from the UAE were keen to invest in Sindh for launching different business ventures.

The CM noted that the brotherly ties between the UAE and Pakistan had been exemplary since the regime of Pakistan’s first elected prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Development projects

The CM on Saturday evening visited different parts of Karachi to inspect ongoing development works in the city.

He was accompanied by Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, his adviser on law Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon and Special Assistant Qasim Naveed Qamar.

The CM went to District Central to oversee ongoing development works at KDA Chowrangi and Shahrah-e-Noor Jahan. He reviewed different development schemes and was briefed by the officials concerned on them.

Murad also inspected the flyover being built at Qalandria Chowk. He said the Sindh government of the Pakistan Peoples Party was fully committed to the cause of transforming Karachi into a modern city. He added that the Sindh government had been working expeditiously to resolve the civic problems of the residents of Karachi.

He asked the officials concerned to ensure early completion of the development projects.