Sufi festival kicks off at PAC

Rawalpindi: Punjab Art Council (PAC) has organised a two-day Sufi festival titled ‘Sufi Rung’ under Department of Information and Culture, Government of Punjab, Assistant Commissioner Cantt Qandeel Fatima Memon was the chief guest of the inauguration ceremony of Sufi Festival, while Naheed Manzoor and Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmed were also present on the occasion.

On the first day of the festival, Sultan-ul-Qadri Qawal group performed in the ‘Mahfil-e-Samaa’ and received a standing ovation from the audience.

Chief guest Qandeel Fatima Memon said that over the centuries, Sufi sages Rumi, Omar Khayyam and Ghazali did a lot of work regarding Islamic literature.