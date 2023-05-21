Sufi festival kicks off at PAC

Rawalpindi: Punjab Art Council (PAC) has organised a two-day Sufi festival titled ‘Sufi Rung’ under Department of Information and Culture, Government of Punjab, Assistant Commissioner Cantt Qandeel Fatima Memon was the chief guest of the inauguration ceremony of Sufi Festival, while Naheed Manzoor and Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmed were also present on the occasion.
On the first day of the festival, Sultan-ul-Qadri Qawal group performed in the ‘Mahfil-e-Samaa’ and received a standing ovation from the audience.
Chief guest Qandeel Fatima Memon said that over the centuries, Sufi sages Rumi, Omar Khayyam and Ghazali did a lot of work regarding Islamic literature.
Islamabad: The civic agency has sent notices to owners of all those high-rises in Sector E-11 that lack proper...
Islamabad: The Islamabad Capital Territory administration on Saturday took action against profiteers, sealing four...
Islamabad: The World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development will be marked today across the globe...
Islamabad: The health department Islamabad Capital Territory has started a vigorous campaign to avoid a possible...
Rawalpindi:A District and Sessions Court on Saturday awarded life imprisonment to an accused involved in the murder...
LALAMUSA: Talking to the media here Saturday, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan...