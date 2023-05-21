May 9 attacks: Punjab IGP told lady police to arrest women

LAHORE: Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has stopped male police personnel from detaining women. More than 500 women are required in 138 cases related to the May 9 incidents across Punjab.
Naqvi said the women involved in attacks on military installations will be apprehended at all costs, adding that such women do not deserve any leniency.
He directed the IGP that the arrest of women involved in such cases should be ensured by the accompanying ladies police and the arrested women should be kept at the Women’s Police Station.
He said the women nominated in the FIRs under the sections of Anti-Terrorism Act will also be arrested. The government would make concessions to the women who surrendered themselves, he said.
