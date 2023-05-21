LHC orders release of 123 PTI workers

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Saturday nullified detention orders for 123 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers who were held in jails following the May 9 violence.
Justice Anwarul Haq heard PTI leader Farrukh Habib’s plea who sought the release of detained party activists. The court also directed the government to release them without delay.
During the hearing, Habib’s lawyer argued that all the detained individuals were political workers and requested their immediate release. The petition specifically challenged the unlawful detention of 123 PTI workers from Faisalabad, which happens to be the hometown of Farrukh Habib. In the light of the petition filed by Farrukh Habib and the arguments presented, Justice Anwarul Haq of the LHC deemed the detention of PTI workers as illegal and ordered their release.
