Cabinet endorses NSC decisions on May 9 riots

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Friday endorsed the decisions of the National Security Committee (NSC) taken in its meeting on May 16.

The NSC meeting, which was also attended by the chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and the services chiefs, supported the resolve of the Corps Commanders Conference to hold trial of abettors and miscreants involved in attacks on the GHQ, the Corps Commander House in Lahore and other state buildings under the Army Act, Official Service Act and other laws. The NSC stressed following the path of dialogue to resolve national issues instead of confrontation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while chairing the cabinet meeting, directed the authorities concerned to ensure that the impact of reduction in petroleum prices was shifted to people in the form of decreased transport fares and prices of eatables. He asked the Interior Ministry and district administrations across the country to ensure reduction in commodities’ prices. He directed strict action against profiteers, saying that transport fares and eatables’ prices should be reduced in proportion to 11 per cent decrease in petroleum prices announced by the government. Apprising the cabinet about his visit to Iran on Thursday, the prime minister said Pakistan desired to enhance cooperation with the neighbouring country in multiple sectors. The two sides agreed to improve security along the 900-kilometre Pak-Iran border. Both sides emphasised joint efforts to counter cross-border terrorism. The import of low-cost electricity from Iran would help uplift the remote areas of Balochistan. He said Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi took personal interest in ensuring the completion of the much-delayed 100MW Gabd-Polan power transmission line within a record time. The project would ensure power supply to southern Balochistan, particularly Gwadar. Similarly, he said, the Mand-Pishin border marketplace would create employment opportunities for people on both sides of the border and usher in a new era of development.

He told the cabinet that the Iranian president expressed interest in enhancing bilateral trade besides discussing cooperation in the fields of agriculture, science, technology and solar energy. A high-level delegation led by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto would visit Iran for deliberations on the said projects.

Briefing the cabinet regarding the Road to Makkah project signed between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, the prime minister said it would help facilitate Hajj pilgrims. Under the project, around 26,143 Hajj pilgrims would undergo the immigration process at the Islamabad International Airport and would be exempted from lengthy processes at Saudi airports. The project would be extended to Lahore and Karachi airports by next year.

The cabinet approved establishment of an Insurance Tribunal in Rawalpindi, saying that it would incur no additional expenses as the existing Accountability Court No 4 would be converted into Insurance Tribunal. It also endorsed decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Cases on May 11.