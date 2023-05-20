­RWMC cleanliness drive

Rawalpindi: The communication teams of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) carried out its cleanliness and anti-dengue awareness campaign to raise awareness about the lifecycle, prevalence, treatment and prevention of dengue here on Friday.

According to a spokesman, the teams of RWMC asked the Masjid Imams belonging to the area of Union Council Satellite town to play their part in educating the people about the importance of cleanliness in the light of Islamic teachings in the sermons of Friday prayer.