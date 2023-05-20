­RWMC cleanliness drive

Rawalpindi: The communication teams of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) carried out its cleanliness and anti-dengue awareness campaign to raise awareness about the lifecycle, prevalence, treatment and prevention of dengue here on Friday.
According to a spokesman, the teams of RWMC asked the Masjid Imams belonging to the area of Union Council Satellite town to play their part in educating the people about the importance of cleanliness in the light of Islamic teachings in the sermons of Friday prayer.
QUETTA: A police cop was killed in an attack by armed men on a polio team in Kili Kariz, a suburb of Mastung district...
LAHORE: The Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan will launch the Pakistan Bachao March from Karachi to Islamabad on May 22, said...
PESHAWAR: Police have arrested the main accused involved in attacking the gate of state-run radio and selling it out...
MULTAN: Activists of Sunni Ulema Council staged a protest against May 9 vandalism and strongly condemned burning of...
SUKKUR: Citizens of Khairpur expressed regret over the poor governance and apathy of the administration, which failed...
KARACHI: Federal Investigation Agency’s Cybercrime Wing Karachi booked and arrested four persons for allegedly...