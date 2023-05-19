MCB upgrades ATM network

LAHORE: MCB Bank Limited (MCB), has launched a technology upgrade of its existing ATM network, with over 1,000 state-of-the-art ATMs to be installed across 500 cities nationwide, a statement said on Thursday.

The upgrade is part of MCB Bank’s commitment to providing innovative and secure financial services to its customers. The new ATMs are equipped with advanced features making transactions faster, more secure, and easier than ever before.

The bank celebrated the commencement of the project with an inauguration ceremony held at the MCB Bank principal office. MCB Bank President and CEO Shoaib Mumtaz formally launched the project. The event was attended by Chief Digital Officer Shahzad Ishaq, Chief Financial Officer Hammad Khalid, Innovative Pakistan CEO Naveed Ali Baig, Touch Point CEO Tabish Sabah, and other senior representatives from MCB Bank, Innovative Pakistan, and Touch Point.

Mumtaz emphasised MCB Bank’s unwavering commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its customers. “Our customers’ satisfaction is at the core of everything we do, and this technology upgrade reflects our commitment to providing them with the best experience. We believe that this modern ATM upgrade will not only improve customer experience but also drive operational efficiencies and enhance security,” said Mumtaz.