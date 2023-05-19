MCB upgrades ATM network

LAHORE: MCB Bank Limited (MCB), has launched a technology upgrade of its existing ATM network, with over 1,000 state-of-the-art ATMs to be installed across 500 cities nationwide, a statement said on Thursday.
The upgrade is part of MCB Bank’s commitment to providing innovative and secure financial services to its customers. The new ATMs are equipped with advanced features making transactions faster, more secure, and easier than ever before.
The bank celebrated the commencement of the project with an inauguration ceremony held at the MCB Bank principal office. MCB Bank President and CEO Shoaib Mumtaz formally launched the project. The event was attended by Chief Digital Officer Shahzad Ishaq, Chief Financial Officer Hammad Khalid, Innovative Pakistan CEO Naveed Ali Baig, Touch Point CEO Tabish Sabah, and other senior representatives from MCB Bank, Innovative Pakistan, and Touch Point.
Mumtaz emphasised MCB Bank’s unwavering commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its customers. “Our customers’ satisfaction is at the core of everything we do, and this technology upgrade reflects our commitment to providing them with the best experience. We believe that this modern ATM upgrade will not only improve customer experience but also drive operational efficiencies and enhance security,” said Mumtaz.
KARACHI: Pakistan Refinery Limited has provided Rs9.24 million to The Citizens Foundation to support quality...
KARACHI: Gold prices increased by Rs500/tola on Thursday despite a decline in the international market. The All Sindh...
SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE: China's heavily managed yuan has dropped to multi-month lows and breached the closely watched...
LAHORE: The percentage of the population suffering from malnutrition has increased sharply in Pakistan due to constant...
KARACHI: Lucky Cement Limited on Thursday unveiled a plan to enhance clinker production capacity in Iraq by 1.82...
ISLAMABAD: Local oil and gas exploration companies have scaled back their drilling activities by 50 percent due to a...