Jazz hikes pre-paid call tariff by 10pc

KARACHI: Jazz — which has the most subscribers in Pakistan — has increased the pre-paid call tariff by10 percent. According to a notification issued by the company, it will charge Rs3.50 per minute from its 75 million users with a hike of 10 percent. The rates will be effective from May 24. Pakistan Telecom sources have confirmed the 10 percent raise in the company’s per-paid call tariff and added that the company was earlier charging Rs3.40 per minute.