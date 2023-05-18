Shireen, Maleeka, Ali Muhammad arrested again

Police personnel escorting PTI leaders Maleeka Bokhari (left) and Shireen Mazari, on May 17, 2023. — Twitter/@MurtazaViews/GeoNews

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Shireen Mazari and Malika Bokhari were on Wednesday arrested again, hours after they were released from custody on Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) orders.

According to sources, Mazari had been arrested by women personnel of the Punjab police.

Her daughter, Imaan Mazari, confirmed the arrest of her mother a third time on her Twitter handle and said: “They have taken her again”.

Before Mazari’s arrest, her daughter also posted a video showing police officials arriving outside the PTI leader’s residence in the federal capital.

Earlier today, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) barred the authorities from arresting Mazari and PTI Senator Falak Naz Chitrali.

The court had also stopped authorities from further investigating the two politicians when they appeared before the judge hearing a plea seeking relief from further arrest.

At the federal capital’s top court, the police sought a three-day remand of both PTI politicians, which was turned down by the court.

“No further investigation is needed from Falak Naz and Shireen Mazari,” the judge remarked.

Meanwhile, another PTI leader Malika Bokhari was also arrested again after she was released from jail.

Earlier today, the IHC ordered the release of Bokhari. However, the Punjab Police rearrested Malika hours after her release.

According to police sources, Bokhari was arrested from outside Adiala Jail and the police shifted took her to an unknown location.

PTI leader Mohammad Khan was also arrested again outside the district jail in Jhelum. Punjab police officials took Ali Muhammad Khan into custody and shifted him to an unknown location after he was released on the orders of the IHC.

The arrests as part of the ongoing crackdown on the PTI leaders and workers over their alleged involvement in ransacking and torching defence and public properties after party chief Imran Khan’s arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case on May 9.