LHC suspends 70 PTI workers’ detention orders

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Wednesday suspended detention orders of 70 PTI workers. With the new court order, the number of workers, whose detention had been suspended, had reached 101. LHC judge, Justice Anwarul Haq, during the court proceedings, remarked that for God’s sake, let the country run. “Don’t violate the basic human rights,” he further said. “A person gets out of jail on bail, and you arrest him again from outside [court or jail],” the judge regretted. “If someone has committed a crime, then register a case; why are you detaining people,” the judge remarked.