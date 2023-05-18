PDMA unveils heatwave action plan

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Tuesday unveiled a comprehensive heat wave action plan 2023 to mitigate the impacts of extreme heat in the province.
The plan has been designed, in collaboration with the Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, considering the adverse effects of climate change and rising temperatures, assigns clear roles and responsibilities to all stakeholders to ensure citizens' health, safety, infrastructure and forest protection, said an official communique.
The heat wave action plan was developed in consultations with relevant stakeholders and analysis of past experiences of heat waves in the province.
“It presents a range of response activities to protect citizens from heat-related illnesses and provides guidelines to follow in the event of unforeseen emergencies,” said the statement.
The plan emphasized the importance of awareness campaigns to educate citizens about preventive measures against heat stroke and other heat-related illnesses. “It highlights the significance of monitoring weather forecasts, tracking heat indices, issuing heat warnings, and activating emergency response teams,” the statement added.
According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) seasonal outlook, temperatures are expected to be slightly above normal in the upcoming two months.
With the anticipated rise in temperatures, the general public is advised to take necessary precautions to avoid heat stroke. Symptoms of heat stroke include high body temperature, loss of consciousness, dizziness, rapid heartbeat and headache.
CHITRAL: The four-day Chilimjusht Festival concluded with much funfair and religious activities at the scenic Bamburet...
KARACHI: The master piece drama serial of Geo Television, “Tere Bin,” created by 7th Sky Entertainment has crossed...
LAHORE: Senior politician Jahangir Khan Tareen has said his connection and friendship with PTI Chairman Imran Khan...
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Wednesday suspended detention orders of 70 PTI workers. With the new court order, the...
RAWALPINDI: Two terrorists were Wednesday killed in an intelligence based operation conducted by the security forces...
KARACHI: The Sindh government has detained a local journalist, of district Ghotki, Nasrullah Gadani, under the MPO for...