PDMA unveils heatwave action plan

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Tuesday unveiled a comprehensive heat wave action plan 2023 to mitigate the impacts of extreme heat in the province.

The plan has been designed, in collaboration with the Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, considering the adverse effects of climate change and rising temperatures, assigns clear roles and responsibilities to all stakeholders to ensure citizens' health, safety, infrastructure and forest protection, said an official communique.

The heat wave action plan was developed in consultations with relevant stakeholders and analysis of past experiences of heat waves in the province.

“It presents a range of response activities to protect citizens from heat-related illnesses and provides guidelines to follow in the event of unforeseen emergencies,” said the statement.

The plan emphasized the importance of awareness campaigns to educate citizens about preventive measures against heat stroke and other heat-related illnesses. “It highlights the significance of monitoring weather forecasts, tracking heat indices, issuing heat warnings, and activating emergency response teams,” the statement added.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) seasonal outlook, temperatures are expected to be slightly above normal in the upcoming two months.

With the anticipated rise in temperatures, the general public is advised to take necessary precautions to avoid heat stroke. Symptoms of heat stroke include high body temperature, loss of consciousness, dizziness, rapid heartbeat and headache.