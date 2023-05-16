PM tells Imran to join corruption probe

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday asked former prime minister Imran Khan to cooperate for investigation into his corruption instead of levelling baseless allegations.
Responding to a tweet of Imran Khan, the prime minister said wrote on his Twitter handle, “Leave the baseless allegations, join the investigation and be held accountable for your corruption. And that’s all.”
Sharing the pictures of the 6th Road Metro Bus Station of Rawalpindi which was completely burnt and destroyed by the PTI protestors, PM Shehbaz said in another tweet that how the multi-years’ development journey (initiated by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government under the leadership of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif) was turned into a scene of destruction on May 9.
LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Monday refused to grant physical remand to PTI leader Dr. Yasmin Rashid because of...
FIRs under ATC and PPC are registered against thousands of persons in different parts of the country.
ISLAMABAD: Ahead of India’s G20 meeting of the working group on tourism on May 22-24, Fernand de Varennes, UN...
ISLAMABAD: The National Security Committee of the federal cabinet in its urgent meeting here today afternoon, will...
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court accepted for hearing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan’s plea seeking...
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that Pakistan was in safe hands as...