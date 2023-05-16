New CCPO orders cops to curb street crimes

PESHAWAR: The New Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ashfaq Anwar has directed the subordinate officials to improve law and order within their areas and curb street crimes.

The CCPO directed the divisional, sub-divisional and station house officers to identify the troubled points in respective areas and lay hand on the gangs involved in robberies, snatching, lifting, land grabbing and other crimes.

He issued the directives after assuming the charge the other day. The new city police chief held a meeting with the officers of the capital city. He said all the SPs, DSPs, SHOs and their teams must improve performance so the people feel secure.

Ashfaq Anwar was posted in the Bannu Range when terrorism was at its peak there. He has previously served as district police officer in several towns and also remained the personal staff officer of former inspector general Nasir Khan Durrani.