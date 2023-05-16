NAB probing Imran for violation in recovery of £190m received from NCA

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau investigation against former prime minister Imran Khan is being erroneously mentioned as the "Al-Qadir Trust Case" in the media, whereas it is actually pursuing a larger case against the former prime minister and other public officeholders for abuse of power, illegal acquisition of financial benefits and criminal violation in the recovery of crime money of 190 million pounds received from UK's National Crime Agency.

According to NAB sources, the criminal violation in the recovery of crime money of 190 million pounds received from the UK's National Crime Agency is not only restricted to the land of the Al-Qadir University but falls under a broader spectrum of the investigation. The case against Imran Khan and other public officeholders covers abuse of power, illegal acquisition of financial benefits and criminal violation in recovering crime money received from the UK's National Crime Agency. Sources said the illegal acquisition of land for Al-Qadir University and other financial benefits on the accused are also part of the investigation and the illegal sealing of the records is under investigation.

NAB sources said the former prime minister and former SAPM Shehzad Akbar misled the Cabinet by concealing the facts/documents related to the settlement agreement. The NAB sources said the money was received under the settlement agreement of 190 million British Pounds and was supposed to be deposited in the national exchequer.

On the contrary, the amount was adjusted by the Supreme Court of Pakistan against a payment plan of Rs. 460 billion in the case of a private housing society in Karachi. NAB sources said the process of issuing a Red Notice against former SAPM Shehzad Akbar, who is absconding, has already been initiated.