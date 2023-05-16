Severe heat spell hits region

Rawalpindi: A severe heat spell has hit population in this region of the country that may pose mild to moderate and severe health threats in a number of cases including heat stroke, heat exhaustion, heat syncope, heat cramps and sunburn.

According to health experts, it is time for individuals to take necessary preventive measures to avoid heat-related disorders. They say that people must be aware of the fact that some of the heat-related illnesses are life-threatening particularly heat stroke that can cause permanent disability or death if the victim does not receive emergency treatment. The severe heat spell is expected to prevail in the region and according to health experts, if people do not take extra care, both the public and private sector healthcare facilities would be receiving a much heavier burden of patients with heat-related disorders.

Studies reveal that heat stroke, heat syncope and heat exhaustion may cause life threatening conditions particularly in cases of chronic patients, elderly people and children below 12 years of age. According to experts, the most important thing at the time is to create awareness among public on how to avoid health threats, the severe heat spell poses. People should avoid going outside particularly during the hottest hours of the day from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm. Individuals must be aware of the fact that high temperatures may cause ceasing of the cardiac activity.

The greatest symptom of heatstroke is that the body stops sweating and the body temperature rises up to above 105 degree Fahrenheit. People must be aware of the warning signs of heat exhaustion that include impaired consciousness, prolonged durations of sleep, restlessness and irritability, thunderclap headache, blurring of vision, tremors and fits and scanty dark urine in decreased quantity. Patients with these complaints must be taken to a hospital immediately otherwise the problem might be fatal. Health experts say that people who have to work in hot environment or under the sun should take plenty of water and ORS if needed. To avoid rise in core body temperature, people need to take slight cold water frequently and take bath between working intervals whenever possible. People must avoid heat currents and when going outside during the hottest hours of the day, they should keep wet towel on the head to keep body temperature normal. To avoid heat exhaustion and heat stroke, lightweight, light-coloured and loose-fitting clothes should be put on and black, dark green, red and blue coloured clothes should be avoided. Direct exposure to sun should be avoided and a hat or umbrella should be used for protection from sun while outside.