Tuesday May 16, 2023
Mercury jumps to 40.3°C

By Our Correspondent
May 16, 2023

LAHORE: Hot and dry weather was reported in the City here on Monday as mercury jumps to 40.3°C while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts while a shallow westerly wave was present over Northern parts of the country.