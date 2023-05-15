All institutions have to submit to Parliament: Bilawal

Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that Parliament is supreme and everyone has to submit to it. “It is encouraging that today members of Parliament and democratic political parties are united on the same page on the principle of an empowered Parliament. Undemocratic thinking has to be defeated by strict and steadfast adherence to the Charter of Democracy,” he said in a statement on Sunday on 17th year of signing of Charter of Democracy (CoD) between the two former prime ministers—Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif—on May 14, 2006.

Bilawal said that May 14 is a historic day for Pakistan and democracy as on this day the most popular political leader Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and PMLN Quaid Nawaz Sharif signed the CoD in 2006.

He said that by following the CoD, the prestige of the country has increased and democracy is strengthened. He said former president Asif Ali Zardari handed over all his powers as president to Parliament through a constitutional amendment.

He said that the 18th Amendment is a pact between the federation and all federating units. He said that only Parliament has the power to make the law and Constitution. “It is the duty of the rest of the institutions of the state to follow the laws passed by Parliament,” he said.

He said that due to the great sacrifices of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and the workers of the party, the 1973 Constitution was restored in its original form which was the defeat of those who despise and hate democracy.

The PPP chairman said that due to the great struggle for the security of the country and restoration of democracy, the graveyard of Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto was inhabited by martyrs from where the sun of democracy rises with the blood of the martyrs.